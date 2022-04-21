Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CRO Sells $202,800.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 15,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Luca Lazzaron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Tuesday, April 12th, Luca Lazzaron sold 933 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $12,866.07.

Shares of CXM stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.20. 435,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,652. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,628,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 94,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.