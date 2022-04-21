Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Sells $89,849.06 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $89,849.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,246 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $90,185.48.

On Thursday, February 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $84,514.14.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.00. 298,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,663. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 1.29. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

