SPS Commerce (SPSC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. SPS Commerce has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.460-$0.470 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.990-$2.020 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce stock opened at $127.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 105.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.25. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.