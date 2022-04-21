SPX FLOW Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,154 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,593% compared to the average daily volume of 67 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLOW shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter worth $83,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average of $83.56. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

