SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.