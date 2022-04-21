STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 308,960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,711,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,010,000 after purchasing an additional 577,485 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,177,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

