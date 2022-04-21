Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 612.71 ($7.97).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.94) to GBX 620 ($8.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.33) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.59) to GBX 610 ($7.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.11) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.40), for a total value of £69,470.40 ($90,385.64). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($83,396.99). Insiders sold 36,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,048,386 over the last ninety days.

LON:STAN opened at GBX 526 ($6.84) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 513.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 485.43. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.68). The stock has a market cap of £15.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

