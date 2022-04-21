Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY22 guidance at $12.00-12.50 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $144.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $136.62 and a one year high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

