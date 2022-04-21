State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded at Argus

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.
Shares of State Street stock opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35. State Street has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in State Street by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in State Street by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in State Street by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 412,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About State Street (Get Rating)
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
