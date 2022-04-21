State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded at Argus

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of State Street stock opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35. State Street has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that State Street will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in State Street by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in State Street by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in State Street by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 412,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.