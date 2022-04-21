Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

STLD opened at $92.68 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,252,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 810,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after acquiring an additional 120,345 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 719,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

