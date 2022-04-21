Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SJ. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.00.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

SJ stock traded down C$0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.45. 129,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,601. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$36.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.40.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.