Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Issue $0.11 None Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $272.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 52.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 million. Research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

