Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Issue $0.11 None Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.
Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $272.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.24.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stellus Capital Investment (Get Rating)
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
