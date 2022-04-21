Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Shares of STXS opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $232.14 million, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.58. Stereotaxis has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Stereotaxis will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,341,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 44,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stereotaxis (Get Rating)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stereotaxis (STXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.