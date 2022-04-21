Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Barrington Research

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SRCL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle stock opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -181.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $119,149,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Stericycle by 4.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Stericycle by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.