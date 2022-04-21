STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP John Adam Zangerle Sells 8,000 Shares

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

STERIS stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.91. 410,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,817. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a one year low of $188.10 and a one year high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in STERIS by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

