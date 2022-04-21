Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Construction in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $401.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 237,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sterling Construction by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sterling Construction by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Sterling Construction by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

