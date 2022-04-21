Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Hold

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCRI. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $93.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

