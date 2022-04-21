Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April 21st (AHT, APLE, BHR, CLDT, EEFT, LIND, PLYA, RLJ, SPIR, SVC)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 21st:

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

