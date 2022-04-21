Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April 21st (AHT, APLE, BHR, CLDT, EEFT, LIND, PLYA, RLJ, SPIR, SVC)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 21st:

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

