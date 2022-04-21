Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 21st (ADMA, AFLYY, AIKI, ASX, ATIP, AUGX, AVA, AVDX, BAM, BBAI)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 21st:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Get ADMA Biologics Inc alerts:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.