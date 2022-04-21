Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 21st (AJB, BARC, BSE, CFG, EMG, ESYS, IHG, ITV, KNBE, KYGA)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 21st:

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

essensys (LON:ESYS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.51) price target on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($74.16) price target on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.21) target price on the stock.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a £136 ($176.95) target price on the stock.

Largo (TSE:LGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Loop Capital.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 385 ($5.01) price target on the stock.

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) target price on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 702 ($9.13) target price on the stock.

The Rank Group (LON:RNK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $702.00 target price on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

THG (LON:THG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.11) target price on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,280 ($16.65) target price on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) price target on the stock.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 191 ($2.49) price target on the stock.

