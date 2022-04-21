Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 21st (AJB, BARC, BSE, CFG, EMG, ESYS, IHG, ITV, KNBE, KYGA)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 21st:

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Get AJ Bell plc alerts:

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Base Resources (LON:BSE)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

essensys (LON:ESYS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.51) price target on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($74.16) price target on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.21) target price on the stock.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a £136 ($176.95) target price on the stock.

Largo (TSE:LGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Loop Capital.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 385 ($5.01) price target on the stock.

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) target price on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 702 ($9.13) target price on the stock.

The Rank Group (LON:RNK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $702.00 target price on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

THG (LON:THG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.11) target price on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,280 ($16.65) target price on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) price target on the stock.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 191 ($2.49) price target on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.