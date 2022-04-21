Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,660% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 call options.

Shares of Doma stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Doma has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Doma will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doma news, Director Mark Ein acquired 332,970 shares of Doma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Doma during the first quarter valued at $139,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 551,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Doma by 429.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 128,635 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Doma in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Doma by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 110,624 shares during the period. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOMA shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

