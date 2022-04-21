Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $147,617.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,623,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,088,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,658,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,403,000 after buying an additional 222,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE opened at $93.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.61. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.