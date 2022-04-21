Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

XENE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $662,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

