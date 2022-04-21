Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Call Options (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 69,416 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,665% compared to the typical volume of 3,932 call options.

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the third quarter worth $355,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

