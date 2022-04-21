Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SPX FLOW Put Options (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,199 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,285% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

Shares of FLOW opened at $86.49 on Thursday. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLOW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Syquant Capital Sas grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 289.3% in the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 97,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 72,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at $33,117,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at $1,534,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,969,000 after acquiring an additional 132,266 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

