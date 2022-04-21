Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 36,130 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,660 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $407.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.87 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $15,128,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,833 shares of company stock worth $57,329,693. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

