Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $22,470,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,449 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $12,999,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,216,000 after purchasing an additional 927,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 839,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 592,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

