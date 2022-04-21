Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 17,748 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

ROVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $147,560 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rover Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

