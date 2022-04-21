Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after buying an additional 8,420,492 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,326,000 after buying an additional 2,459,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,622,000 after buying an additional 1,420,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,857,000 after buying an additional 594,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,554,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,918,000 after purchasing an additional 270,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $33.46 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.