Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOV. Bank of America lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. NOV has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOV will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 515,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About NOV (Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

