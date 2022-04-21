Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday.

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $9.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.50.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 53.39% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,458,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 276,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after buying an additional 164,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 460.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 153,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

