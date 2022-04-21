StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of SUNS stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.26. SLR Senior Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.
SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About SLR Senior Investment (Get Rating)
SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, general refinancing and private middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans and equity securities including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments.
