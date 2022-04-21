StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of SUNS stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.26. SLR Senior Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SLR Senior Investment by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its position in SLR Senior Investment by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, general refinancing and private middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans and equity securities including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments.

