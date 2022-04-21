StockNews.com Downgrades Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to Sell

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

KOS stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 3.24.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,272,000 after buying an additional 2,345,990 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 36.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673,182 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,001,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 255,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,722,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after purchasing an additional 491,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,880 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

