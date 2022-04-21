StockNews.com Downgrades Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) to Hold

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
NASDAQ:SILC opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $267.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.77. Silicom has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $52.75.
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%.
Silicom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

