StockNews.com Downgrades Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) to Hold

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $267.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.77. Silicom has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $52.75.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

