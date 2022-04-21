StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.15. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

