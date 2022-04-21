StockNews.com Lowers Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) to Hold

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:IMO opened at $51.64 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

