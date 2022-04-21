StockNews.com Lowers Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Buy

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sidoti started coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of SANM stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 225,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,310. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sanmina by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Sanmina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

