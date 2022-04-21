StockNews.com Lowers Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Buy

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sidoti started coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.
Shares of SANM stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 225,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,310. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.
In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sanmina by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Sanmina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
About Sanmina (Get Rating)
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
