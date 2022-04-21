StockNews.com Lowers Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Hold

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,509,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,892,000 after acquiring an additional 216,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stericycle by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,140,000 after purchasing an additional 840,222 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,244,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,142,000 after purchasing an additional 240,768 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,768 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,316,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

