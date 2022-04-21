StockNews.com Upgrades Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to Strong-Buy

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACH. HSBC raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
ACH traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.83. 96,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,572. Aluminum Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92.
About Aluminum Co. of China (Get Rating)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
