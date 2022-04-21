StockNews.com Upgrades Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to Strong-Buy

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACH. HSBC raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

ACH traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.83. 96,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,572. Aluminum Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

