Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) received a €125.00 ($134.41) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($148.39) target price on Stratec in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($154.84) target price on Stratec in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of SBS opened at €112.40 ($120.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 29.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Stratec has a 1 year low of €94.20 ($101.29) and a 1 year high of €147.40 ($158.49).

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

