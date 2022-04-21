Strategic Education (STRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Strategic Education to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Strategic Education to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Strategic Education has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $87.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 104.80%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Strategic Education by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 43,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Strategic Education by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $13,110,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 28,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

