Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Streamline Health Solutions to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.
Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 13,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,433. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $69.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
