Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Streamline Health Solutions to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 13,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,433. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $69.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of Streamline Health Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

