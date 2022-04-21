Stryker (SYK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Stryker has set its FY22 guidance at $9.60-10.00 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SYK opened at $276.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.17. Stryker has a 1-year low of $236.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $1,877,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

