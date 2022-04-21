Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Subsea 7 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Shares of SUBCY opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

