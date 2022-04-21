Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets heavy machinery. The Company’s operations include heavy machinery, shipbuilding, mass-production machinery, environmental equipment, and construction machinery divisions. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

SOHVY stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.09.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

