Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Insider Sells $1,639,812.87 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) insider Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,639,812.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at $36,941.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Eric Levenhagen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 14th, Eric Levenhagen sold 22,590 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $622,354.50.
- On Thursday, February 17th, Eric Levenhagen sold 31,031 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $883,762.88.
NASDAQ SNCY traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 770,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.
Several research firms have recently commented on SNCY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.
About Sun Country Airlines (Get Rating)
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.
