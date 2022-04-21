Sunnova Energy International Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.66 million.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 65.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 85.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

