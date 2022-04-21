Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

NOVA opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.21. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,237,000 after buying an additional 4,231,302 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,011,000 after buying an additional 852,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after buying an additional 662,987 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,025,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,396,000 after buying an additional 494,869 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

