Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang Sells 5,388 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) CEO Charles Liang sold 5,388 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $226,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Charles Liang sold 39,612 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $1,630,826.04.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,620. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 40.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

