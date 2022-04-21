Susquehanna Bancshares Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $45.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSX. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.81.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX opened at $35.30 on Thursday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.