Susquehanna Bancshares Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $45.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSX. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.81.
CSX opened at $35.30 on Thursday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
